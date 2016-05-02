Supreme Court to review laches defense for patent cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether to remove judges’ ability to bar damages in patent infringement cases based on finding that the patent owner waited an unreasonably long time before filing suit.

The court granted SCA Hygiene Products’ petition for certiorari involving its dispute over adult diaper products with rival First Quality Baby Products. In its petition, filed by its lawyers at Dechert, SCA said the defense of laches should be eliminated from patent cases, just as the high court eliminated it from copyright suits in 2014.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung)