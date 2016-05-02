FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Supreme Court to review laches defense for patent cases
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 2, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Supreme Court to review laches defense for patent cases

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider whether to remove judges’ ability to bar damages in patent infringement cases based on finding that the patent owner waited an unreasonably long time before filing suit.

The court granted SCA Hygiene Products’ petition for certiorari involving its dispute over adult diaper products with rival First Quality Baby Products. In its petition, filed by its lawyers at Dechert, SCA said the defense of laches should be eliminated from patent cases, just as the high court eliminated it from copyright suits in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QOyvQF (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.