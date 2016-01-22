FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. top court asked to review controversial patent defense
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 22, 2016 / 11:37 AM / in 2 years

U.S. top court asked to review controversial patent defense

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Jan 22 -

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 eliminated the use of the defense of undue delay in copyright infringement lawsuits. It may have the opportunity to do the same in patent cases if it takes up a dispute between two adult incontinence product makers.

In a petition for certiorari Sweden’s SCA Hygiene Products and its Dechert attorneys have urged the high court to review a sharply divided 6-5 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that maintained laches as a defense to restrict damages in patent suits.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1nqnVJb (Reporting by Andrew Chung)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.