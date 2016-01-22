U.S. top court asked to review controversial patent defense

Jan 22 -

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2014 eliminated the use of the defense of undue delay in copyright infringement lawsuits. It may have the opportunity to do the same in patent cases if it takes up a dispute between two adult incontinence product makers.

In a petition for certiorari Sweden’s SCA Hygiene Products and its Dechert attorneys have urged the high court to review a sharply divided 6-5 decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that maintained laches as a defense to restrict damages in patent suits.

