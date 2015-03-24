FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court says judges must defer to trademark board decisions
March 24, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

Supreme Court says judges must defer to trademark board decisions

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that federal judges cannot ignore rulings made by the trademark tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in cases where the issues they are considering are the same.

A win for California-based B&B Hardware Inc and its attorney, William Jay of Goodwin Procter, the 7-2 majority decision overturns a ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had said that district judges need not defer to decisions by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1y1R6Ri

