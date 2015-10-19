High court takes up issue of willful patent infringement

Oct 19 - The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to make it easier to award enhanced damages in patent infringement cases, granting review on Monday in two cases that call into question the standard for proving when a defendant has willfully infringed a patent.

The high court will hear cases from Halo Electronics Inc and Stryker Corp, consolidating them to consider the companies’ arguments that the willfulness standard as set out by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is too rigid and should be relaxed.

