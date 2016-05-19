FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2nd Circuit presses reset on cybersecurity trademark spat
May 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

2nd Circuit presses reset on cybersecurity trademark spat

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

An international certifying body for cybersecurity professionals will get a second chance to hold a training school liable for trademark infringement after a federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a lower court judge made several legal errors in throwing out the case.

A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in New Haven, Connecticut, among other mistakes, underestimated the types of confusion consumers could have related to the trademark owned by the nonprofit International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OO9sTx

