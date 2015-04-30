FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senators say new patent reform bill has good chance at passing
April 30, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 2 years ago

Senators say new patent reform bill has good chance at passing

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday predicted that their new bill aimed at curbing abusive patent litigation would make it to the president’s desk by the fall, even though similar legislation died in the chamber last year.

Led by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, seven senators introduced the Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship, or PATENT, Act, saying the level of bipartisan support would allow the bill to pass both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FyTtm0

