Senators say new patent reform bill has good chance at passing

(Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday predicted that their new bill aimed at curbing abusive patent litigation would make it to the president’s desk by the fall, even though similar legislation died in the chamber last year.

Led by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, seven senators introduced the Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship, or PATENT, Act, saying the level of bipartisan support would allow the bill to pass both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

