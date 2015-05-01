FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New patent reform bill could make judges decide who is a troll
#Westlaw News
May 1, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

New patent reform bill could make judges decide who is a troll

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Senate’s new patent reform proposal could require judges to determine who is a “patent troll” and who is not, potentially injecting problems of fairness and adding another layer of litigation to cases that are already complex, attorneys and legal scholars say.

The Protecting American Talent and Entrepreneurship, or PATENT, Act, introduced on Wednesday by a bipartisan group of senators, includes a provision to help recover attorneys’ fees from companies bringing patent lawsuits that might turn out to be cashless shell companies by requiring plaintiffs whose “primary business” is enforcing or licensing patents to certify soon after the outset of a suit that they have enough money to pay the fees if the court later decides their case is unreasonable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AoVw62

