Sequenom asks Supreme Court to review cancellation of prenatal test patent

Biotechnology company Sequenom Inc urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to review the cancellation of its patent on a prenatal DNA test that avoids risky invasive procedures, saying a key court precedent is having the unintended effect of blocking legal protection for deserving inventions.

In a petition for certiorari penned by its lawyers at Kaye Scholer and Goldstein & Russell, Sequenom said the justices should take up the case to clarify whether its 2012 decision in Mayo v. Prometheus allows for the patenting of new, innovative applications of a newly discovered natural phenomenon, but not the phenomenon itself.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RbQ6qy