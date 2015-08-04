FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sony says photo proves Shakira's 'Loca' did not rip off Dominican singer
August 4, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Sony says photo proves Shakira's 'Loca' did not rip off Dominican singer

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The dispute over whether pop star Shakira’s 2010 hit single “Loca” ripped off the work of a Dominican songwriter has zeroed in on a photo of the cassette tape at the center of the case, to determine whether the tape is a fake.

An unusual trial-like hearing began in Manhattan federal court on Monday with U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein sorting through new evidence that allegedly shows the photo and the tape are not from the late 1990s, proving that the songwriter, Ramon Arias Vasquez, lied on the stand.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uktyn7

