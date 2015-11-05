FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawyer's 'medical issue' doomed Shakira copyright case, Mayimba Music says
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 5, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Lawyer's 'medical issue' doomed Shakira copyright case, Mayimba Music says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The dispute over whether a hit song by pop star Shakira was an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work has taken another dramatic turn now that the music company behind the lawsuit says its former attorney has a “deteriorating” medical condition and failed to represent it properly.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, New York-based Mayimba Music asked U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to set aside his August ruling dismissing the case against Sony/ATV Latin and Sony/ATV Discos due to fraud. Mayimba, now represented by Balber Pickard Maldonado & Van Der Tuin, also asked the judge to deny Sony’s request for $2.2 million in attorneys’ fees and costs which it said would force it into bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GN7Kyf

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.