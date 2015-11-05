Lawyer's 'medical issue' doomed Shakira copyright case, Mayimba Music says

The dispute over whether a hit song by pop star Shakira was an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work has taken another dramatic turn now that the music company behind the lawsuit says its former attorney has a “deteriorating” medical condition and failed to represent it properly.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, New York-based Mayimba Music asked U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan to set aside his August ruling dismissing the case against Sony/ATV Latin and Sony/ATV Discos due to fraud. Mayimba, now represented by Balber Pickard Maldonado & Van Der Tuin, also asked the judge to deny Sony’s request for $2.2 million in attorneys’ fees and costs which it said would force it into bankruptcy.

