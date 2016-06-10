After copyright smackdown, Sony gets fees in Shakira case

A federal judge has awarded Sony Corp $400,000 in attorneys’ fees after ruling that music publisher Mayimba Music Inc’s claims that a hit song by pop star Shakira was an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work were based on fraud.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan on Thursday said the hourly rates of Sony’s Loeb & Loeb attorneys, $741.80 for Barry Slotnick and $607.46 for Tal Dickstein, were reasonable, but nevertheless awarded less than the nearly $783,000 in overall fees and costs Sony had requested.

