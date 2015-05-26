Shakira's copyright accuser may have lied to court, federal judge says

(Reuters) - A court case in which pop star Shakira’s 2010 hit single “Loca” was found to be an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work has taken a highly unusual turn after a federal judge said the songwriter may have lied on the stand.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court because the defendants in the case, two units of Sony Corp that distribute Shakira’s music, say they have evidence that a cassette tape at the center of the copyright accusations is a fake, he said in an April 30 order.

