Shakira's copyright accuser may have lied to court, federal judge says
May 26, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Shakira's copyright accuser may have lied to court, federal judge says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A court case in which pop star Shakira’s 2010 hit single “Loca” was found to be an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work has taken a highly unusual turn after a federal judge said the songwriter may have lied on the stand.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in Manhattan federal court because the defendants in the case, two units of Sony Corp that distribute Shakira’s music, say they have evidence that a cassette tape at the center of the copyright accusations is a fake, he said in an April 30 order.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q89Maq

