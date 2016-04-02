FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge refuses to revive Shakira copyright case, levies sanctions
April 2, 2016 / 3:06 AM / in a year

U.S. judge refuses to revive Shakira copyright case, levies sanctions

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Calling its newest arguments “nonsense,” a federal judge in Manhattan refused to revive a New York music publisher’s case against Sony Corp over claims that a hit song by pop star Shakira was an illegal copy of a Dominican songwriter’s work.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein also levied sanctions against Mayimba Music Inc on Thursday. His exasperation seemed evident in his latest order in the dramatic case, which last August saw him reverse his original ruling against Sony due to fraud. He said Mayimba, represented by Balber Pickard Maldonado & Van Der Tuin, offered dubious evidence in trying to set aside that reversal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZStugP

