Hedge fund manager Bass challenges more drug patents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Prominent hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, who made headlines in January for promising to knock out big pharmaceutical companies’ patents, has made Irish drugmaker Shire Plc his latest target.

Bass, the founder of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, on Wednesday requested that a tribunal of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office review the validity of two Shire patents on bowel drugs Lialda and Gattex, through its inter partes review process, according to agency filings.

