AT&T, Sidley Austin lawyers to appeal missed deadline case to Supreme Court
June 17, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

AT&T, Sidley Austin lawyers to appeal missed deadline case to Supreme Court

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - AT&T Inc, which was found to be too late to appeal a $40 million judgment against the company in a patent infringement lawsuit because its attorneys did not read key rulings in time, will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

AT&T’s lawyers at Sidley Austin on Wednesday asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to stay the issuance of the mandate to the lower court in San Antonio, Texas, while they petition the high court to grant certiorari.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L0xk1Q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
