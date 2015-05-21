In dispute with Apple, SightSound urges judicial review of nixed patents

(Reuters) - SightSound Technologies LLC has reached back to the early 19th century and one of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most important decisions to argue that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office went beyond its authority in canceling the company’s patents using the wrong process.

In a dispute involving Apple Inc, SightSound told the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Federal Circuit in a reply brief unsealed Wednesday, that Apple cannot disregard the heavy presumption that executive branch acts are subject to judicial review, an authority first articulated in the high court’s famous 1803 decision, Marbury v. Madison.

