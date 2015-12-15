Appeals court says SightSound patents invalid in dispute with Apple

A U.S. appeals court has upheld the invalidation of two patents relating to electronic sales, finding that they describe a financial service and are therefore eligible for a government patent review procedure targeting business processes.

In a decision released Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against patent holder SightSound Technologies, which had challenged the invalidations by a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal on the grounds that the body was not authorized to review them as covered business methods (CBM).

