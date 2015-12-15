FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court says SightSound patents invalid in dispute with Apple
December 15, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court says SightSound patents invalid in dispute with Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has upheld the invalidation of two patents relating to electronic sales, finding that they describe a financial service and are therefore eligible for a government patent review procedure targeting business processes.

In a decision released Tuesday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled against patent holder SightSound Technologies, which had challenged the invalidations by a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office tribunal on the grounds that the body was not authorized to review them as covered business methods (CBM).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O3SA4n

