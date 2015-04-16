SightSound says USPTO canceled patents in wrong AIA review process

(Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office followed the law in invalidating two patents in a covered business method review, even though the patent owner argued its inventions should not be challenged in that forum because they are not financial in nature, the agency told a federal appeals court on Monday.

In an appeal to the the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit filed last November, SightSound Technologies Llc, the Pittsburgh-based patent holder, and its attorneys Matthew Wolf and Jennifer Sklenar of Arnold & Porter, called into question the scope of one of the federal agency’s key patent review programs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IO2Q38