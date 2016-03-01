FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silver Spring Networks escapes $13 mln patent verdict in divided appeal
March 1, 2016

Silver Spring Networks escapes $13 mln patent verdict in divided appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

A federal judge left it up to a jury to figure out the meaning and breadth of two patents when he should have done that job himself, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday, overturning a $13 million infringement verdict against networking technology company Silver Spring Networks Inc.

In a 2-1 vote, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit agreed with Silver Spring and its attorney Mark Lemley of Durie Tangri that the lower court neglected to answer the question of what the specific words “portable” and “mobile” in the patents actually meant, allowing the jury to make what was a legal determination, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Uw6nYE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
