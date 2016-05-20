Flo & Eddie take their copyright case against Sirius XM to 11th Circuit

After losing companion cases in New York and California, Sirius XM Radio will ask a federal appeals court on Friday to uphold its win in Florida, its only one so far in the three pay-to-play lawsuits brought by Flo & Eddie, a corporation formed by two former members of the 1960s rock band The Turtles.

Flo & Eddie will try to persuade a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Florida law prohibits unauthorized broadcasts of pre-1972 recordings like “Happy Together” and “She’d Rather Be with Me,” even though the federal Copyright Act offers no such protection. Sirius, represented by Dan Petrocelli of O‘Melveny & Myers, will argue that a federal judge in Miami properly rejected that claim and that a state-by-state approach flies in the face of history, common sense, the copyright Act and the U.S. Constitution.

