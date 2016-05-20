FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Flo & Eddie take their copyright case against Sirius XM to 11th Circuit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 20, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Flo & Eddie take their copyright case against Sirius XM to 11th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

After losing companion cases in New York and California, Sirius XM Radio will ask a federal appeals court on Friday to uphold its win in Florida, its only one so far in the three pay-to-play lawsuits brought by Flo & Eddie, a corporation formed by two former members of the 1960s rock band The Turtles.

Flo & Eddie will try to persuade a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Florida law prohibits unauthorized broadcasts of pre-1972 recordings like “Happy Together” and “She’d Rather Be with Me,” even though the federal Copyright Act offers no such protection. Sirius, represented by Dan Petrocelli of O‘Melveny & Myers, will argue that a federal judge in Miami properly rejected that claim and that a state-by-state approach flies in the face of history, common sense, the copyright Act and the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TjdgOC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.