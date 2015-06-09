Sirius XM case in California halted pending class action challenge

(Reuters) - Fresh off handing another win to the 1960s band the Turtles by allowing a class action to go ahead against Sirius XM over copyright royalties on oldies songs, a federal judge in California has put the case on hold while the satellite radio provider seeks an appeal of that ruling.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in Los Angeles on Monday granted an application from Sirius XM’s attorney Daniel Petrocelli of O‘Melveny & Myers to stay the case while the company petitions the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals because his order certifying a class in the lawsuit, Gutierrez said, “raises serious legal issues warranting review.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1BX7XH2