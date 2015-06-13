FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Law barring disparaging trademarks 'censorship', Asian rock band says
June 13, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Law barring disparaging trademarks 'censorship', Asian rock band says

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Slants, a dance rock band denied a trademark for its name because it is offensive to people of Asian descent, has told a U.S. appeals court that the government’s rejection amounts to censorship and the law underpinning it is unconstitutional.

In a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, unsealed on Friday, the Portland, Oregon-based group and its lawyer Ronald Coleman of Archer & Greiner said the provision in the Lanham Act that bars disparaging trademarks violates the First Amendment and should be given the strictest level of scrutiny by the court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HECuzL

