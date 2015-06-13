Law barring disparaging trademarks 'censorship', Asian rock band says

(Reuters) - The Slants, a dance rock band denied a trademark for its name because it is offensive to people of Asian descent, has told a U.S. appeals court that the government’s rejection amounts to censorship and the law underpinning it is unconstitutional.

In a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, unsealed on Friday, the Portland, Oregon-based group and its lawyer Ronald Coleman of Archer & Greiner said the provision in the Lanham Act that bars disparaging trademarks violates the First Amendment and should be given the strictest level of scrutiny by the court.

