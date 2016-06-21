FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
The Slants urge Supreme Court to weigh disparaging trademark dispute
June 21, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

The Slants urge Supreme Court to weigh disparaging trademark dispute

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

The band at the heart of a dispute over whether its name, The Slants, is an ethnic slur undeserving of a federal trademark is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, even though it won in a lower appeals court.

The Slants' attorneys at Archer & Greiner and the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law filed the band's response to the federal government's petition for certiorari on Monday, arguing that the Lanham Act clause barring disparaging trademarks violates the First Amendment. The band urged the court to take the case to make clear that the provision is unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28LmTmt

