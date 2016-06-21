The Slants urge Supreme Court to weigh disparaging trademark dispute

The band at the heart of a dispute over whether its name, The Slants, is an ethnic slur undeserving of a federal trademark is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case, even though it won in a lower appeals court.

The Slants' attorneys at Archer & Greiner and the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law filed the band's response to the federal government's petition for certiorari on Monday, arguing that the Lanham Act clause barring disparaging trademarks violates the First Amendment. The band urged the court to take the case to make clear that the provision is unconstitutional.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28LmTmt