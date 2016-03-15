The Slants ask Federal Circuit to force PTO to grant trademark

March 15 -

The Slants, the Asian-American rock band whose challenge to the denial of a trademark on its controversial name prompted a U.S. appeals court to declare a ban on offensive trademarks unconstitutional, asked the court on Monday to force trademark officials to take action on its case.

Band frontman Simon Tam, through his Archer & Greiner attorneys, petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit for a writ of mandamus ordering the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to proceed with the trademark registration process.

