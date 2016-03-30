Federal Circuit will not force PTO to grant trademark to rock band The Slants

A U.S. appeals court has turned down a request by Asian American rock band The Slants to force federal officials to take action on its bid to trademark its name, even though the court in December declared a government ban on offensive trademarks unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday rejected band frontman Simon Tam’s argument that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office abused its discretion in suspending taking action on cases involving potentially offensive trademarks. The agency said the suspension would be in effect until it has exhausted a possible appeal of the December ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rr8YSB