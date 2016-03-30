FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal Circuit will not force PTO to grant trademark to rock band The Slants
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 30, 2016 / 9:06 PM / a year ago

Federal Circuit will not force PTO to grant trademark to rock band The Slants

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has turned down a request by Asian American rock band The Slants to force federal officials to take action on its bid to trademark its name, even though the court in December declared a government ban on offensive trademarks unconstitutional.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday rejected band frontman Simon Tam’s argument that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office abused its discretion in suspending taking action on cases involving potentially offensive trademarks. The agency said the suspension would be in effect until it has exhausted a possible appeal of the December ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Rr8YSB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.