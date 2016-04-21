U.S. appeals decision striking down ban on offensive trademarks

Trademark officials may legitimately refuse to support the use of racial slurs without violating the First Amendment, the U.S. government said in a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli said in a highly anticipated petition for certiorari that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit got it wrong in December when it ruled en banc that a provision of the Lanham Act that prohibits the registration of disparaging trademarks is unconstitutional.

