FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals decision striking down ban on offensive trademarks
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 21, 2016 / 12:33 AM / a year ago

U.S. appeals decision striking down ban on offensive trademarks

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Trademark officials may legitimately refuse to support the use of racial slurs without violating the First Amendment, the U.S. government said in a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday.

U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli said in a highly anticipated petition for certiorari that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit got it wrong in December when it ruled en banc that a provision of the Lanham Act that prohibits the registration of disparaging trademarks is unconstitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1r0TJ9f

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.