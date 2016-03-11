PTO suspends action on potentially offensive trademark applications

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has suspended taking action on pending applications seeking to register potentially offensive trademarks while the courts sort out whether the federal law that prohibits them is constitutional.

In guidance published on Thursday on the PTO’s website aimed at staff attorneys that examine trademark applications, as well as the applicants themselves, the agency noted the Lanham Act provision barring registration of “scandalous” or “disparaging” marks, is the subject of active litigation on several fronts.

