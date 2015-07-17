Constitution does not require government to register offensive trademarks: PTO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has come out swinging against an Asian-American rock band that wants to trademark its stage name, the Slants, saying that racial slurs cannot be used as “instruments of federal law.”

In a new brief unsealed Friday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, whose full slate of judges will consider the constitutionality of a controversial provision in U.S. trademark law, the PTO did not mince words.

