FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Constitution does not require government to register offensive trademarks: PTO
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 17, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 2 years ago

Constitution does not require government to register offensive trademarks: PTO

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has come out swinging against an Asian-American rock band that wants to trademark its stage name, the Slants, saying that racial slurs cannot be used as “instruments of federal law.”

In a new brief unsealed Friday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, whose full slate of judges will consider the constitutionality of a controversial provision in U.S. trademark law, the PTO did not mince words.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Mb6If6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.