Fed Circuit to reconsider constitutionality of 'disparaging' trademarks

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday decided to tackle the controversial question of whether the federal government’s refusal to register disparaging trademarks violates the right to free speech.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was vacating a three-judge panel decision from last week that upheld the government’s rejection of the name of an Asian-American rock band, The Slants, because it is offensive to people of Asian descent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JvSDZj