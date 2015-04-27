FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed Circuit to reconsider constitutionality of 'disparaging' trademarks
April 27, 2015

Fed Circuit to reconsider constitutionality of 'disparaging' trademarks

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday decided to tackle the controversial question of whether the federal government’s refusal to register disparaging trademarks violates the right to free speech.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was vacating a three-judge panel decision from last week that upheld the government’s rejection of the name of an Asian-American rock band, The Slants, because it is offensive to people of Asian descent.

