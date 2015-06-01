FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2015 / 11:54 PM / 2 years ago

Smartphone rivals Apple, Samsung fight common enemy with appeal

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Fighting side by side for a change, Apple and Samsung on Monday said they will appeal a ruling by a Texas federal judge who refused to halt patent holder Smartflash LLC from pursuing its cases against them while its patents are scrutinized by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Tyler, Texas, denied Apple and Samsung’s motions to stay, pending the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s reviews of six Smartflash patents to determine whether they are valid. The companies notified Gilstrap they will appeal his ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JfLwoi

