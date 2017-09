(Reuters) - A federal judge in Texas on Thursday postponed a retrial on damages in a case in which Apple was ordered to pay $533 million to patent holder Smartflash LLC.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap granted Apple and its Gibson Dunn attorneys their request to stay the retrial pending an appeal of Apple’s liability to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, to be filed by Oct. 2.

