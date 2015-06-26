Apple says critical patent ruling game changer with Smartflash

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has once again stepped up its efforts to overturn a $533-million jury verdict won by patent holder Smartflash LLC, telling a federal judge a recent appeals court ruling makes the Smartflash patents invalid.

Apple and its attorney Ching-Lee Fukuda of Ropes & Gray on Wednesday asked U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Tyler, Texas, to reconsider how the patents were interpreted in the case in light of a June 16 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

