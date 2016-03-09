Judge dismisses SoundExchange royalty suit against Muzak

SoundExchange, Inc will have to accept lower payments from digital music service Muzak LLC after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing the company of cheating artists out of royalties by playing a “shell game.”

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in Washington, D.C. said on Tuesday that the Digital Millennium Copyright Act allowed Muzak, represented by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, to continue to make lower payments under an older royalty regime despite expanding its services and adding new customers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Yynzgi