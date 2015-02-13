FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2015 / 11:59 AM / 3 years ago

Saved by Newegg case, Victoria's Secret and Avon escape infringement

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Victoria’s Secret and Avon Products have escaped from a judgment of patent infringement after a federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that it had already canceled the patents in a previous case.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit unanimously overturned a 2011 jury verdict and a subsequent final judgment by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas that the companies had infringed two patents owned by Chicago-based Soverain Software.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1zA7KH6

