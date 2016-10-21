Oops, judge must consider Spears/Timberlake fee award again

A federal appeals court has vacated a $750,000 attorneys' fee award to performers Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake after their successful defense of a patent-infringement lawsuit, saying the award was improperly based in part on the fact that the plaintiff was a shell corporation headquartered in the patent-plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Thursday sent the case back to U.S. District Judge Manuel Real in Los Angeles for reconsideration of both the propriety and amount of the fee award against Large Audience Display Systems LLC (LADS), which sued Spears, Timberlake and production companies Spears King Pole Inc and Tennman Productions LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e74TF7