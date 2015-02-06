Comcast to pay $27.6 mln for infringing two Sprint patents

(Reuters) - Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, has been ordered to pay nearly $28 million in damages after a federal jury in Delaware found it infringed two fiber optics patents owned by Sprint Corp.

After a week long trial in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, the jury deliberated for just a few hours before determining that the patents were violated by Comcast in cities across the country from Atlanta to Seattle.

