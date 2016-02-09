FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stanford, Illumina lose prenatal DNA patent in dispute with Roche
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 8, 2016 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Stanford, Illumina lose prenatal DNA patent in dispute with Roche

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Roche Holding AG successfully challenged a Stanford University patent on a noninvasive way to detect Down Syndrome in fetuses, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit gave no opinion in affirming the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s invalidation of the patent, a mere two days after Stanford’s attorney Edward Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges appeared before the court to argue the university’s case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: reut.rs/1UZrroB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.