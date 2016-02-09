Stanford, Illumina lose prenatal DNA patent in dispute with Roche

Roche Holding AG successfully challenged a Stanford University patent on a noninvasive way to detect Down Syndrome in fetuses, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit gave no opinion in affirming the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s invalidation of the patent, a mere two days after Stanford’s attorney Edward Reines of Weil Gotshal & Manges appeared before the court to argue the university’s case.

