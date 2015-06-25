Artist creates Frappuccino flap alleging copyright infringement

(Reuters) - A Brooklyn visual artist known for her intricately patterned wall murals and paintings has sued Starbucks Corp, claiming the world’s biggest coffee chain infringed her copyrights in promoting its popular Frappuccino blended beverages.

Maya Hayuk and her attorney Aaron Silverstein of Saunders & Silverstein filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in Manhattan federal court. It alleges Starbucks and an advertising agency infringed copyrights on five Hayuk paintings for its global Frappuccino campaign, including for the designs on its new “mini” sized cup.

