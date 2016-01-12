Starbucks defeats artist in Frappuccino copyright flap

A Starbucks Corp advertising campaign showing colorful lines bursting from the coffee chain’s signature green straws did not rip off the work of a Brooklyn visual artist, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday in throwing out her copyright infringement lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan agreed with Starbucks and its attorneys from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz that advertisements promoting the company’s popular Frappuccino blended beverages were not “substantially similar” to the paintings by artist Maya Hayuk.

