FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge to rule on studios' copyright lawsuit against Trekkie's movie
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 16, 2016 / 12:53 PM / 8 months ago

Judge to rule on studios' copyright lawsuit against Trekkie's movie

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California could soon decide whether a Star Trek superfan's million-dollar movie project will live long and prosper or die like a red-shirted crewman on a mission to the surface.

CBS Studios and Paramount Pictures Corp, represented by Loeb & Loeb, are seeking damages for copyright infringement against California collector Alec Peters and his crowdfunded company, Axanar Productions, represented by Winston & Strawn.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gIoL01

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.