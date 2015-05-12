FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court rescues part of ArcelorMittal steel patent
May 12, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

Appeals court rescues part of ArcelorMittal steel patent

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lightweight steel patent at the center of three infringement lawsuits filed by ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, against competitors AK Steel Corp and two others should not have been canceled outright, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a partial victory for Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and its attorney Constantine Trela of Sidley Austin, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived two claims of the company’s reissued patent, although it affirmed Delaware U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling invalidating the rest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FbWNmm

