Appeals court rescues part of ArcelorMittal steel patent

(Reuters) - A lightweight steel patent at the center of three infringement lawsuits filed by ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, against competitors AK Steel Corp and two others should not have been canceled outright, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

In a partial victory for Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and its attorney Constantine Trela of Sidley Austin, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived two claims of the company’s reissued patent, although it affirmed Delaware U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling invalidating the rest.

