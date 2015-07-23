Appeals panel weighs in on foreign company access to U.S. court documents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Japanese steel company’s ability to access court documents in a U.S. patent case to use in foreign court litigation over corporate espionage may be curtailed after a federal appeals court said the district court in New Jersey did not weigh all the proper considerations in allowing access.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a request by Posco, a Korean steel producer, and its attorney Michael Jakes of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, to direct a lower court to assess how a 2004 U.S. Supreme Court case, Intel v. Advanced Micro Devices, would affect the access ruling.

