#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Appeals panel weighs in on foreign company access to U.S. court documents

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Japanese steel company’s ability to access court documents in a U.S. patent case to use in foreign court litigation over corporate espionage may be curtailed after a federal appeals court said the district court in New Jersey did not weigh all the proper considerations in allowing access.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a request by Posco, a Korean steel producer, and its attorney Michael Jakes of Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, to direct a lower court to assess how a 2004 U.S. Supreme Court case, Intel v. Advanced Micro Devices, would affect the access ruling.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Im9KNU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
