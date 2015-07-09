FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senate confirms Kara Farnandez Stoll for seat on Federal Circuit
July 9, 2015 / 8:07 PM / 2 years ago

Senate confirms Kara Farnandez Stoll for seat on Federal Circuit

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kara Farnandez Stoll has been confirmed by a unanimous vote to fill the seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated last year by former Chief Judge Randall Rader.

The U.S. Senate voted 95-0 on Tuesday to confirm Stoll, a patent attorney and partner at Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner. She will be the first woman of color to join the court.

Stoll proved to be an easy choice for lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, as she also sailed through the Senate Judiciary Committee in April with a unanimous vote.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eKgZBU

