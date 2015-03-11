Federal Circuit nominee agrees Alice helps defendants in patent cases

(Reuters) - Recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, including one targeting software patents, have made it easier to invalidate patents, a nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit told the Senate Judiciary Committee at her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Kara Farnandez Stoll, who was nominated by President Barack Obama to the bench of the nation’s top patent appeals court last November, told the senators that the high court precedents, including the influential Alice v. CLS Bank, make it easier for defendants in cases where they are sued for patent infringement.

