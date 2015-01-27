BRIEF-IP Strategy AG reverse merger finalization proceeds according to plan

Jan 27 (Reuters) - IP Strategy AG :

* Finalization of reverse merger proceeds according to plan

* Recording of contribution in kind in commercial register expected for February

* Stock exchange listing effective immediately for OTI Greentech AG

* Name change from former IP Strategy AG to OTI Greentech AG has now been entered in commercial register

* Next step will be to incorporate entire operating business of existing Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG into company

* Shareholders of Swiss OTI Greentech Group AG have already submitted over 99.5 percent of shares to trustee for exchange

* Share capital of OTI Greentech Group AG will then be around 22.1 million euros ($24.90 million), divided into an equal number of no-par value shares

* Once these steps have been implemented, annual revenue of listed OTI Greentech Group AG will exceed 20 million euros