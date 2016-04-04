FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmen Electra, other models, sue Scores strip clubs over suggestive ads
April 4, 2016

Carmen Electra, other models, sue Scores strip clubs over suggestive ads

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Actress Carmen Electra and 49 other female models, many of whom have posed in Playboy magazine, have sued two New York-based strip club operators for allegedly using their images without permission in a “sexually suggestive” way to promote the adult venues.

The models’ attorneys from the Casas Law Firm filed the lawsuit on Sunday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint claims that Scores Holding Co and the Penthouse Executive Club stole their images to create the false impression that they worked at or endorsed the strip clubs, in violation of the Lanham Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RV12rC

