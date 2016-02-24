FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justice Breyer raises specter of 'opinions of counsel' in Stryker patent case
February 24, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Justice Breyer raises specter of 'opinions of counsel' in Stryker patent case

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

By Andrew Chung

While some U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared receptive to Halo Electronics Inc and Stryker Corp’s plea to overrule an elaborate test for determining when patent infringement is willful, a skeptical Justice Stephen Breyer on Tuesday suggested a change could be devastating for small businesses and startups.

Arguing for both companies, Jeffrey Wall of Sullivan & Cromwell told the justices during oral argument that the current test makes willfulness very difficult to find and so deliberate infringers are “immunized” from this punitive measure if they can come up with any reasonable defense.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TyAQET

