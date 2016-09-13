FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Lower court to decide on boosted damages for Stryker Corp
September 13, 2016

Lower court to decide on boosted damages for Stryker Corp

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Medical device maker Stryker Corp on Monday came one step closer to receiving a potentially higher damages award from rival Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc for infringing patents on a surgical cleaning wand when a federal appeals court ordered a lower court judge to reconsider the issue.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit remanded the case to Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids, Michigan to determine whether Stryker deserves enhanced patent infringement damages under the U.S. Supreme Court's recently changed standard for awarding them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ckCNn0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
