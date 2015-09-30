Clothing manufacturer must face second grader's copyright claims

(Reuters) - A second grade student at a Manhattan elementary school can pursue a children’s clothing brand for alleged copyright infringement of her smile-and-frown T-shirt design, a U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods of the Southern District of New York refused a request by the owners of the LittleMissMatched brand and its lawyers at Pryor Cashman to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the student, known as I.C., through her mother Ellen Solovsky. Though Woods threw out I.C.’s state law claims of unjust enrichment and quantum meruit, he allowed the copyright claim to survive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KSgiQu