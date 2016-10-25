FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
9th Circuit adopts Octane Fitness standard for fee-shifting in trademark cases
October 25, 2016

9th Circuit adopts Octane Fitness standard for fee-shifting in trademark cases

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

In an en banc opinion, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday explicitly overturned its previous standard for awarding attorneys' fees in trademark cases in light of a 2014 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a patent-infringement case.

The decision makes the 9th Circuit the fifth U.S. appeals court to adopt the Supreme Court's 2014 ruling in Octane Fitness v. Icon Fitness as controlling precedent for trademark infringement cases under the Lanham Act. Two other appellate courts - the 2nd and 7th Circuits - have continued to apply their pre-2014 precedent to Lanham Act cases, without mentioning Octane Fitness.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ejvSx6

